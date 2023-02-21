Raymond James Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.66.

DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.94. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

