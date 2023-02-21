Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

PRVB opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

