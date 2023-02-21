Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Holdings Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

