Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
