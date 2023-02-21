Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

