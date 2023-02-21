Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.