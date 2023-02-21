Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.86.

PARA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

