Oppenheimer Raises Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $25.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $605.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 564,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,357,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

