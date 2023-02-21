Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

StockNews.com cut OLO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

