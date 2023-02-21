Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JWN opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.