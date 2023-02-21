New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOOF opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

