Needham & Company LLC Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.66.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $5,068,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,740,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

