Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 164,715 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOD opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

