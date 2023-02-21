KeyCorp Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $29.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

