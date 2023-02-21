Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading

