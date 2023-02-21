iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVAL opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

