Invo Bioscience (IVOB) vs. The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) is one of 224 public companies in the “Surgical & Medical Instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Invo Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Invo Bioscience Competitors -1,327.57% -145.10% -26.76%

Risk and Volatility

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 -$3.08 million -75.94 Invo Bioscience Competitors $1.13 billion $61.14 million -15.30

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invo Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invo Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience Competitors 940 3481 7666 173 2.58

As a group, “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Invo Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invo Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Invo Bioscience competitors beat Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

