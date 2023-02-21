Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,463,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.