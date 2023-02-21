Head-To-Head Survey: Veritec (VRTC) versus Its Competitors

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) is one of 14 public companies in the “Management services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Veritec to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of shares of all “Management services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Management services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Veritec has a beta of -21.03, indicating that its stock price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec’s peers have a beta of -1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritec Competitors 71 371 718 25 2.59

As a group, “Management services” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Veritec’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritec has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritec and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 -$510,000.00 -0.67 Veritec Competitors $3.32 billion $173.96 million -27.94

Veritec’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Veritec Competitors 5.19% 338.03% 5.29%

Summary

Veritec peers beat Veritec on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

