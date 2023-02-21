Head to Head Comparison: Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) vs. Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verint Systems and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $874.51 million 2.89 $14.41 million ($0.37) -103.73 Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 30.82 -$1.72 billion ($1.51) -1.19

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Innovation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Verint Systems has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verint Systems and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems -0.30% 12.88% 5.01% Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -24.27% -22.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verint Systems and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Verint Systems currently has a consensus target price of $48.89, indicating a potential upside of 27.38%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The company was founded by Daniel Bodner in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

