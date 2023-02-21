Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Frontline were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Amundi boosted its stake in Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Down 1.1 %

FRO stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Frontline Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.