Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

FPRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fraport from €48.00 ($51.06) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.87) to €47.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

