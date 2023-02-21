First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.18% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFLG stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.