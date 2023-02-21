FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

