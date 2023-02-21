ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,839 shares of company stock worth $10,987,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.