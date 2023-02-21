EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQBBF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

