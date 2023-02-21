Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

