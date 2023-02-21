DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of DKNG opened at $20.54 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

