Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Doximity Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.