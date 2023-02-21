Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 95,383 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $95,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,556,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

