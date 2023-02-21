DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.62.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

