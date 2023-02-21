DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.62.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.