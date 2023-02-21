DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.7 %

DOCN opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.