DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

