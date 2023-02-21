Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.66.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 122,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $204,001,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

