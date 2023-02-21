Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.66.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

