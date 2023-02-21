Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Crown were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

