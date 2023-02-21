Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A -26.97 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $858.38 million $147.33 million 16.80

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 158.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2313 12010 13394 309 2.42

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.46%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 14.74% -80.24% 2.40%

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

