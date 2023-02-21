Critical Survey: Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) versus Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF)

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westpac Banking and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 0 0 0 1 4.00 Erste Group Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Erste Group Bank has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westpac Banking and Erste Group Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 6.53 Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A ($4.13) -9.27

Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westpac Banking beats Erste Group Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist and Group. The Consumer segment provides banking products, including mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and savings and deposit products. The Business segment serves the banking needs of SME and commercial customers, including agribusiness and provides banking and advisory services to high net worth individuals through private wealth. The Westpac Institutional Bank segment provides a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional and government customers. The Westpac New Zealand segment provides banking, wealth and insurance products and services for consumer, business and institutional customers in New Zealand. The Specialist segment comprises the operations that Westpac ultimately plans to exit with agreements in place for the sale of Westpac Life Insurance and motor vehicle dealer finance and notated leasing businesses. The Group segment includes the results of unallocated support functions such as treasury, chief operating office and core sup

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, and cash logistics services; equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,091 branches. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

