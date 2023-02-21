Critical Analysis: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) & Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 24.93% 16.65% 1.16% Virginia National Bankshares 33.30% 17.31% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 2.01 $20.75 million $3.05 8.09 Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.99 $23.44 million $4.38 9.01

Virginia National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The VNB Trust and Estate Services segment consists of corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration and custody services, and in-house investment management services. The Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. The Masonry Capital segment refers to the investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

