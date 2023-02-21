Contrasting UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.76 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Old Point Financial $61.55 million 2.10 $9.11 million $1.80 14.33

Profitability

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

This table compares UniCredit and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Old Point Financial 14.80% 9.02% 0.69%

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Old Point Financial pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UniCredit and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Risk and Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats UniCredit on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

