Contrasting Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.03 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.02 Lyft $4.10 billion 0.99 -$1.58 billion ($4.46) -2.53

Profitability

Ucommune International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ucommune International and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Lyft -38.69% -95.34% -19.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ucommune International and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 1 28 6 0 2.14

Lyft has a consensus price target of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 55.51%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Risk and Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lyft beats Ucommune International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

