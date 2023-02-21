Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Griffon by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.16%.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

