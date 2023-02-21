Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 65,406 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,406 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 421.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 397,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

