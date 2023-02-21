Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,252 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BWFG opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.72.
Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.
About Bankwell Financial Group
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.