Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 110,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,007 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.