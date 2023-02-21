Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,671,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 170,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 822,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.