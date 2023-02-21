Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $648,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

