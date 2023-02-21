Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $635,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

