Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $573,000 Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,328 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2,297.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

