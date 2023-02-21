Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,628 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,223.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $685.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $447,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

