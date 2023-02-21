Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

JOYY stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $586.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

